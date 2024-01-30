Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $81.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
