PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $198,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,457,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,343 shares of company stock worth $567,862. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 1,114.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. PrimeEnergy Resources has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

