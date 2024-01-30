Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,255 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

