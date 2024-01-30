Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

