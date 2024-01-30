Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.55% of AeroVironment worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 19.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $83.55 and a one year high of $143.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

