Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.54 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

