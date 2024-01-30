Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

