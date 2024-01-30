Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.15 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,715 shares of company stock worth $9,010,547. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.