Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.73 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

