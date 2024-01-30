Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

