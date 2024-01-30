Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Haemonetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

