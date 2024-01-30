Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $16,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 167,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

