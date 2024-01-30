Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,041,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

