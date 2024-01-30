Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $17,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $221.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.56. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.18.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

