Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,075 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,234 shares of company stock worth $2,246,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.