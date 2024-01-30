Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,288 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

UGI Stock Down 0.9 %

UGI stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -20.89%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

