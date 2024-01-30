Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,872 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.77. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a market capitalization of $519.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -457.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $62,696.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

