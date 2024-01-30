Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $16,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,180.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

