Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,650 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Yelp worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yelp by 44.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 0.4 %

YELP opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YELP. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,251,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,760. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.