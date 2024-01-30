Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on J. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

J stock opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.