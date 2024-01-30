Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,681 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

