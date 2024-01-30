Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

