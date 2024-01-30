Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 25,256 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of PAA opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

