Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,124 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $461,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ESGV stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

