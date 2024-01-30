Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.