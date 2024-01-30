Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,467,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,988,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 90,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WY opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

