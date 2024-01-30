Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

