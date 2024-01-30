Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.51% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

GNMA opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

