Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,035 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellium worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,350,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management increased its holdings in Constellium by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after acquiring an additional 173,548 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

