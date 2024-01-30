Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 17,254 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

