Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

