Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

