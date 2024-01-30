Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 1.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.15 and last traded at $194.15. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.52.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.77.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $2.7584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

