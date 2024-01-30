ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 35,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,311,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.