Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Proteo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Proteo shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 0 shares.
Proteo Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Proteo
Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals based on Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands for use in the treatment of post-surgery damage to tissue; complications resulting from organ transplantation; pulmonary hypertension; and injuries caused by accidents, cardiac infarction, and other diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Proteo
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Proteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.