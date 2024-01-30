Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 1,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.