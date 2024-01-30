Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note issued on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BSET. StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSET opened at $16.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aegis Financial Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 476,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 186,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.59%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.