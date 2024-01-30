Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Boosted by William Blair

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.18. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $34.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.63.

Shares of AMP opened at $393.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.27. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

