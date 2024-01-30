Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Decreased by Analyst

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CNX stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

