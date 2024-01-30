Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

