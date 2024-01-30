Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered by Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

First Foundation Stock Up 2.7 %

First Foundation stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Foundation by 27.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -1.14%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

