Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Lifted by Roth Capital (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NMG opened at $2.19 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Richelieu Gestion SA raised its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

