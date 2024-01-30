Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.15.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.47 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

