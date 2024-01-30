Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lifted by Zacks Research

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.24. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $62,331.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,543.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,147 shares of company stock valued at $940,734. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

