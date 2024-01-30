Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HAL opened at $37.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

