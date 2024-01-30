Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the blue-jean maker will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.