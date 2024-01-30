Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Boosted by Roth Capital

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MMC opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 255,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,381,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.