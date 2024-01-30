Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.32% of Quest Diagnostics worth $43,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

