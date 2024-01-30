Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Mark A. Marino Sells 12,316 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark A. Marino sold 12,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $19,951.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,101 shares in the company, valued at $401,923.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a market cap of $396.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 1,439,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

