Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 323,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

REEMF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

